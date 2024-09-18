Manoj Verma replaces Vineet Goyal as new city police chief

Manoj Kumar Verma, a 1998-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been named as the new commissioner of Kolkata Police.

He replaces Vineet Kumar Goyal, who has been transferred to the Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police as the additional director general (ADG).

On Monday night, after meeting with the protesting junior doctors’ chief minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the removal of Mr Goyal as commissioner of city police.

Verma held the post of additional director general of police (law and order) and Jawed Shamim will now be occupying that chair.

As announced by the chief minister on Monday, deputy commissioner (north division) of Kolkata Police Abhishek Gupta has also been replaced. Gupta has been transferred as the commanding officer of the second battalion of the Eastern Frontier Rifles (EFR). He will be replaced by Dipak Sarkar, who is currently posted as the deputy commissioner at the Siliguri Police Commissionerate.

The state government, at the same time, has announced two other reshuffles in the state police. Gyanwant Singh, the director of the directorate of economic offense, has been transferred to the intelligence branch of the state police as the ADG. Singh will be replaced by Tripurari Athrav, the erstwhile ADG (STF).