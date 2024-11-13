Manoj Mitra passed away at 86

Well-known theatre and cinema personality Manoj Mitra died at a private nursing home this morning.

He was 86 years old and suffering from age-related ailments. He was admitted to the private nursing home some days back, where he breathed his last this morning.

Condoling his death, chief minister Mamata Banerjee in her X-handle wrote “Saddened by the demise of the famous actor, director and playwright, Banga Bibbhusan Manoj Mitra today morning. He had been a leading personality in our theatre and film worlds and his contributions have been immense. I convey my condolences to his family, friends and admirers.”

Advertisement

Born at Satkhira in Khuna district now in Bangladesh, Mitra graduated with honours in philosophy from Scottish Church College. Later, he did post-graduation in philosophy from Calcutta University. He joined the drama department of Rabindra Bharati University and retired as the Sisir Kumar Bhaduri Professor of the university.

Mitra came in contact with great theatre personalities like Badal Sarkar and Rudraprasad Sengupta during his student life.

Mitra had written more than 100 plays, which included Sajano Bagan. On the basis of this play Tapan Sinha directed the feature film Bancharamer Bagan, where Mitra’s acting will be remembered by the audience for generations. The other popular plays were Chokhe Angul Dada, Narak Guljar, Rajdarshan, Aswathamma, Chakbhanga Madhu among others.

He had acted in two of Satyajit Ray’s films Ghare Baire and Ganashatru. He has acted in films directed by Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Tarun Majumdar, Shakti Samanta and Gautam Ghose. He was equally popular in Bengali tele-films.

His mortal remains were kept in the lobby of Rabindra Sadan, where his admirers paid tribute to the departed soul. Mayor Firhad Hakim placed a floral wreath on his mortal frame. Mitra took part in drama workshops and taught the students about the basics of drama and voice training.