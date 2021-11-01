Manoharpukur murder case: Frustration over sacking led to fatal rage

The man who surrendered to police after having stabbed his wife to death and leaving the daughter injured in the Manoharpukur murder case has confessed that he committed the act in a fit of rage after suffering frustration because he had allegedly been sacked from his job by his father-in-law.

The arrested, Arabinda Bajaj, had surrendered to the police after having stabbed his wife Priyanka Bajaj at their Manoharpukur Road residence in South Kolkata on Saturday. His daughter Avidka Bajaj (18), who was preparing for NEET, was also stabbed when she attempted to stop the father, it was learnt.

Arabinda told the police he acted out of anger since he had allegedly been thrown out of job by his father in law in whose cement unit he used to work. A senior police officer said he was employed at a cement unit owned by his father-in-law but two years ago he was allegedly thrown out of the job and remained unemployed since then.

The police believe that the unemployment caused frustration and discord in his family. On Saturday, he had a tiff with his wife Priyanka and the heated altercation eventually led Arabinda to stab Priyanka to death with a kitchen knife in a fit of rage.

On being rushed to SSKM Hospital, Priyanka was declared ‘brought dead’ while the daughter is undergoing treatment at the hospital with severe injuries. On Saturday, after the act, Arabinda had dialled 100 and gave himself up to the law.