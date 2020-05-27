Congress leader Abdul Manan blocked GT Road near Seoraphuli police station, demanding the restoration of power supply.

Seoraphuli’s Nowadanga area has been without power and water following Amphan.

The local residents have been requesting the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation to restore power supply for the last six days but in vain. Some of the affected residents of the area complained that there has been water-logging in parts of Nowadanga area.

Mannan said, “For the last six days, the residents are facing hard times. I have communicated with the CESC asking them’ to restore power supply but there has been no restoration work. They seem unmoved by the pathetic condition of the common people. We will continue the road blockade until the CESC turns up on the spot and initiates the power restoration work.”

Seoraphuli officer-incharge, Shubashis Das, requested Mannan to withdraw the blockade since vehicles carrying essential commodities were being obstructed.

Das said, “I assured Mr Mannan that I will personally communicate with the CESC and see that the power is restored.”

The CESC, however, reached the spot after an hour and the road blockade was withdrawn.