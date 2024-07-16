Man found in pool of blood, treated in hospital

A young man was found lying in a bloodied state at Arvind Road area, under the jurisdiction of Jagacha police station in Howrah last night. Local residents saw him and informed police.

They believed he had been shot dead. The young man was lying on the road in a pool of blood. As soon as the locals noticed, they informed the police. When the police from Jagacha PS in Howrah arrived at the scene, he was still alive. He was rescued and admitted to the hospital. Senior police officials also arrived at the scene. According to police sources, the injured young man is named Raj, a resident of the Amta area in Howrah. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. However, the doctors did not find any bullet wounds on Raj’s body. There is a mystery surrounding how the young man was injured. The police have started an investigation into the incident. The investigating officers are speaking to the young man’s family members.

Additionally, the CCTV footage of the area is being examined. The police are looking for answers to questions such as who was involved in the incident and why the attack took place. The incident has caused a sensation in the area.

