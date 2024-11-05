Man found dead with throat slit

The body of a young man with slit throat was recovered in front of a relative’s house in the Singhirchak area of Raidighi in South 24-Parganas.

Police have started an investigation but no one has been arrested in this connection. The police have identified the deceased as Dilip Naiya (34), a resident of Bakultala village. According to the family’s allegations, Dilip was called out of his house and then murdered. Police and local sources revealed that Dilip used to drive a car in Kolkata. He had returned home on Sunday afternoon after nearly two months. It is known that although he got married about 10 years ago, his wife had left him. Dilip’s eight-year-old child lived with his elderly parents. Dilip’s family members are puzzled as to why he was killed.

The police are investigating whether there was any dispute over money involving Dilip. However, the police mentioned that a ladies’ bicycle was found near the spot where Dilip’s body was recovered. They suspect that the attack took place elsewhere, and, with his throat cut, Dilip attempted to reach his relative’s house for help but could not make it. He collapsed on the road and died before that.

Although a murder case has been filed, no arrests have been made so far. Local people demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.