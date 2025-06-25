Man dies in house fire at Kestopur

A 40-year-old man died after being severely burnt in a house fire that broke out while he was asleep in Kestopur’s Rabindrapally area in Kolkata late Monday night, police said.

The deceased, identified as Sabyasachi Chakraborty, was a former personal assistant to ex-BJP MP Dr Subhash Sarkar. He lived alone on the ground floor of a residential building, where the fire broke out around 3.30 a.m. According to local residents, they noticed flames and smoke coming from the house and immediately alerted police and the fire department.

Firefighters arrived promptly and began rescue operations. Chakraborty was found in a critical, burn-injured state and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The fire gutted a significant portion of the ground floor, including the room where Chakraborty was sleeping. Police from Baguiati police station and fire officials have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the blaze. Initial assessments suggest that an electrical short circuit may have triggered the fire, although authorities said the exact cause will be confirmed after a full investigation.

Former BJP MP Dr Subhash Sarkar expressed grief at Chakraborty’s death, describing him as a sincere and dedicated individual.