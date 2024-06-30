Man beaten to death in Salt Lake

Yet another youth was allegedly beaten to death in Salt Lake area on Saturday, a day after the incident of lynching of a 37-year-old man on Nirmal Chandra Street in Bowbazar, under the Muchipara police station area on Friday.

Today, Prasen Mondal, a 22-year-old youth suspected to be a thief, was beaten to death by some youths at Polenite under Electronics Complex police station.

According to police, some people caught Prasen and beat him up severely, suspecting him of being a thief of mobile phones in the area. He was brought dead to a private hospital at nearby Karunamoyee early this morning.

Advertisement

But the doctors found something wrong with the person, who rushed the victim to the hospital. They didn’t allow the person to leave the hospital and informed the local police.

Police rushed to the hospital and interrogated the youth about the incident. During interrogation, he divulged everything about the incident to police, who later detained three persons, including the person in connection with the death of Prasen.

The three detained persons are Tapan Sarkar, Harshit Sarkar and Sreedam Mondal. One of them is a Bangladeshi national, it’s learnt.

Meanwhile, police investigating the alleged incident of lynch in the Muchipara area have seized sticks and cricket bats from the students’ hostel on Saturday.

A team of investigating police officials reached the hostel Udayan today and seized the items from the second floor of the building. They suspected that the students might have beaten the man Irshad Alam to death using the lathis and bats.

Irshad suspected to be a thief was lynched allegedly by boarders of a students’ hostel reportedly run by the state government on Nirmal Chandra Street on Friday morning.

The arrested 14 students in Muchipara lynching case have been remanded to police custody after their bail petitions were rejected by the court.