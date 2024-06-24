Man attacked by mob on child lifting suspicion in Bongaon

A mob attacked a vagrant on suspicion of child-lifting on Saturday night in Bongaon, leaving him badly injured, in the latest such incident in North 24-Parganas. The severely injured man was rescued and admitted to Bongaon Sub-Divisional Hospital by police. According to hospital sources, his condition is critical. The incident occurred in Thakurpalli area of Ward No. 9 of Bongaon Municipality.

Police have already detained two individuals. Local sources reported that the vagrant had been wandering around Thakurpalli area since Saturday afternoon. In the evening, some locals asked him his name and identity. It is alleged that soon after, a few locals started beating him up on suspicion of being a child abductor.

Nirmalendu Biswas, the secretary of the local club, said: “Residents noticed an unknown person wandering in the area at night. Suspecting him to be a child abductor, they beat him up. We went there, rescued him, and informed the police. The police came and admitted him to Bongaon Sub-Divisional Hospital in a critical condition.” This incident has caused a sensation in the area. It is worth noting that the incidents of mob beatings on suspicion of child abduction began after the murder of a boy in Barasat. Subsequently, similar incidents occurred in Ashoknagar and Barrackpore. Despite repeated warnings from the police administration, the same incident was repeated in Bongaon

Advertisement