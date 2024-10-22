Mamata welcomes GST withdrawal on life & health insurance

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today welcomed Centre’s decision to withdraw GST on Life and health insurance, announced today.

She and her party, Trinamul Congress had been vocal about the demand.

She wrote in her X handle: “Our sustained efforts appear to be paying dividends – the Central Government looks like being further pressurised towards finally succumbing to our demands to withdraw/ modify the unjust 18% GST on health and life insurance products/policies.”

Advertisement

“I had personally written to the Union Finance Minister (see the letter below), warning how their decision to keep 18% GST on health and medical insurances would deter vulnerable individuals from securing or maintaining their insurance coverage.

Now, the reported rollback move suggested by the Group of Ministers of the GST Council today is significant, though it is not coming out of goodwill. It is coming because of the relentless pressure from our side. Our leaders have stood firm against anti-people policies that would harm the common people. Our MPs have been fighting, and our Finance Minister fought very well in the Group of Ministers today.

The final decision of GST Council, if it finally relents, will bring much-needed relief to millions of families across the country. We remain committed to putting the people’s interests at the forefront of every decision.

We however anxiously wait to see the final shape and conditions of the eventual decision of GST Council and we remain sentinels of people!”