Mamata walks in support of protesting wrestlers, seeks arrest of WFI chief

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today demanded the arrest of Brij Bhusan Swaran Singh, president of the Wrestling Federation of India and BJP MP, for allegedly sexually harassing some of the country’s top women wrestlers.

Miss Banerjee took part in a walk in Kolkata on Wednesday to express solidarity with the wrestlers who are staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding the arrest of Mr Singh (Photo).

The solidarity walk started from Hazra More and ended at Rabindra Sadan.Miss Banerjee is the first chief minister to take part in such an event to express solidarity with the agitating wrestlers.

Footballers Bidesh Bose, Gautam Sarkar and Diptendu Biswas took part in the rally along with people from all walks of life. Miss Banerjee said for the last one month the wrestlers are demonstrating on the street.

“Those who brought medals to the country have been abused and manhandled. No words are enough to condemn the act of the police.” Earlier, Miss Banerjee had posted on social media expressing her solidarity with the wrestlers and condemned the Centre for the delay in taking action against the president of the Wrestling Federation.

She said: “It is high time when the Centre should come forward and remove Singh against whom allegations have been made.” She demanded a thorough probe into the allegations made by the wrestlers.