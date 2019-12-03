Just after Trinamul Congress candidate’s victory at Kharagpur (sadar) in the recent bypolls, chief minister Mamata Banerjee would visit this railway town on 9 December to congratulate the voters and her party activists. She conveyed the schedule of her itinerary to reporters at the first half of the ongoing session of the state Assembly today. The chief minister’s visit assumes significance as Kharagpur had been an Opposition bastion from the days of the three decade long Left -Front regime.

Veteran Congress leader, Gyan Singh Sohanpal, won repeatedly from the seat. The winning spree of the Congress leader continued even after Trinamul ousted the Left Front regime. To the surprise of political pundits, Sohanpal met his electoral reverse for the second time in 2016 state Assembly polls. He lost to an unfancied BJP state president, Dilip Ghosh, who incidentally was contesting for the first time. In 1977, Sohanpal had lost elections for the first time when Left-Front came in power. Kharagpur continued to be lucky for Ghosh, who was elected to the Parliament from this constituency this year.

The victory of Trinamul nominee, Pradip Sarkar, has come as a shock to his political rivals and a pleasant surprise to his party leadership prompting the chief minister to announce her decision to visit Midnapore next week. Apart from patting her party activists on their back for pulling off a difficult win, she has another important programme in her schedule. She will be at Digha on 10 December to inaugurate the ‘Bengal Business Conclave’ on 11-12 December to boost investment and attract foreign investors.