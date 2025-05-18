Mamata to visit Siliguri on three-day official tour

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is set to arrive in Siliguri on Monday for a three-day official visit, during which she will participate in a series of key events, including the North Bengal Business Meet, a state-sponsored public welfare distribution programme, and a high-level administrative review with officials from across the region.

Preparations are in full swing as officials from Siliguri Metropolitan Police and the Darjeeling district administration work in tandem to ensure smooth execution of the chief minister’s itinerary. The events are scheduled to be held at prominent locations in Siliguri and Uttarkanya — the north Bengal branch secretariat.

According to government sources, the chief minister will land at Bagdogra on the afternoon of 19 May and proceed directly to Dinabandhu Mancha in the heart of Siliguri to inaugurate the North Bengal Business Meet. She is expected to interact with key industrialists to promote investment in sectors such as MSME, tea, and tourism — with the goal of boosting industrial growth and generating employment opportunities in the region. She will later proceed to Uttarkanya, where she will stay overnight.

On 20 May, the chief minister will attend a public welfare distribution programme at Dabgram-Fulbari in Jalpaiguri district, where she will roll out benefits under state-sponsored schemes for residents of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar.

Later that day, CM Banerjee is scheduled to chair a high-level administrative review meeting at Uttarkanya, assessing the developmental progress, law and order, and inter-departmental coordination across north Bengal districts. Officials from other districts are expected to join the session virtually. Sources indicate that the chief minister may also discuss regional security concerns, including the impact of ongoing tensions along international borders.

The chief minister is scheduled to return to Kolkata on 22 May.