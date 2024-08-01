Mamata to visit Jhargram on 8 Aug, celebrate indigenous people’s day

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People on 9 August in Jhargram.

She is likely to reach Jhargram on 8 August and is likely to hold an administrative review meeting.

The programme to observe the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People on 9 August will be held in the afternoon. Local youths will take part in a cultural programme.

After coming to power in 2011, Miss Banerjee’s repeated visits to Jhargram helped people of the region to regain their confidence. During the Left Front regime, the area was under the control of the Maoists and that had affected the life and livelihood of the local people. People stopped visiting the area fearing attack by the Maoists any moment.

Miss Banerjee visited the area and won the confidence of local people. A stadium was constructed, along with a super specialty hospital. Sadhu Ram Chand Murmu University has been set up under her initiative. The infrastructure of the district has been improved by the construction of a bridge at Lalgarh along with improvement in the condition of the roads.

Jhargram has come up fast as a favourite tourist destination. Beside state-run hotels, private hotels and home stays, farm stays have also become popular there. People are visiting the district throughout the year and the tribal museum and tribal fairs have attracted the people across the globe.

To revive the traditional folk culture, the state government distributes musical instruments free to the folk artists, who also get a monthly stipend. Special drives have been conducted to issue caste certificates.