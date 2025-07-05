Mamata to take part in Ulta Rath in Digha virtually

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be virtually present at the Ulta Rath in Digha tomorrow.

The festival marks the return of Lord Jagannath and his siblings to the temple from masir bari (aunt’s house). As per Indian Mythology, Lord Jagannath develops fever following Snan Yatra. He is rested for two weeks and he travels to aunt’s house to improve his health.

Advertisement

It is learnt through sources that the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee will be present virtually at the function in Digha tomorrow. She had pulled the rope of the rath to inaugurate the first ever Rath Yatra at Jagannath temple in the seaside town. Swami Jnanalokananda, secretary Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral house was present at the Rath Yatra festival in Digha. He had broken the coconut which is considered to be holy.

Advertisement

The construction of the temple has converted the coastal town into a pilgrimage. Thousands of people have visited the temple at Digha which was inaugurated on 30 April. The temple has been constructed by HIDCO.

Special police arrangements have been made in Digha to maintain peace tomorrow. Mashir bari is situated around one kilometre away from the Jagannath temple. Tomorrow being the weekend, the district administration expects many visitors to watch the return journey of the rath.

Miss Banerjee visited the temporary masir bari set up by ISKCON at Maidan in the city on Thursday. The ISKCON is involved in conducting the daily puja at Digha temple. The Ulta Rath of ISKCON will reach the Albert Road temple via Jawaharlal Nehru Road, SP Mukherjee Road, Asutosh Mukherjee Road, Hazra Road and Sarat Bose Road. Devotees will sing bhajans praising Lord Jagannath as the rath proceeds.