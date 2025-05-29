Mamata to flag off Rath Yatra at Digha, sweep floor

For the first time in its history, the coastal town, and now temple town of Digha is set to host a grand and colourful Jagannath Rath Yatra, drawing record-breaking crowds, including foreign tourists to the popular tourist destination.

In a significant and symbolic gesture, chief minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the festival by pulling the ceremonial chariot rope of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra,” Radharaman Das, vice-president of ISKCON Kolkata said. Adding to the grandeur, Ms Banerjee is also expected to ceremonially sweep the road leading to the “aunt’s house” — the traditional destination of the deities during Rath Yatra — with a gold-plated broom, a custom mirroring the one followed in Puri, Odisha. This broom, crafted from her personal donation, was handed over to ISKCON authorities during the recent inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in New Digha.

The upcoming Rath Yatra, scheduled for 27 June, is anticipated to transform Digha into a spiritual and cultural hotspot. Following the opening of the newly-built Jagannath Temple, which has already drawn lakhs of visitors, this year’s festival is set to further elevate Digha’s profile as a pilgrimage in addition to its appeal as a seaside resort. Three majestic chariots, now stationed in the temple premises, have been prepared to carry the deities to their destination — the traditional “aunt’s house” located near the Old Digha police station, where the old Jagannath temple is being refurbished at a rapid pace.

“In Digha, the Rath Yatra will be celebrated with unprecedented fervour,” said Radharaman Das, vice-president of ISKCON Kolkata, which oversees the new Jagannath Temple in the town. “The chief minister will pull the chariot rope and also sweep the path with the gold broom she donated. We are expecting an enormous turnout of devotees.” The chariots will journey from the Jagannath Temple to the newly-renovated temple at Old Digha, where the deities will remain for seven days until the return journey — or Ulta Rath. A fair and a series of cultural programmes are also planned at the site throughout the week. District police officials have assured that a robust security arrangement will be in place to manage the swelling crowds and ensure a smooth and peaceful celebration. The celebrations mark a significant moment in Digha’s evolving identity — from merely a holiday destination to a new centre of spiritual congregation on the eastern coast.