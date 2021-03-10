Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday filed her nomination from East Midnapore’s Nandigram assembly constituency as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate.

Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination at the Haldia sub-divisional office. Before that, she took part in a 2-km-long roadshow at Haldia where she was accompanied by party state president Subrata Bakshi. She also visited and offered prayers at the Shiv Temple in Nandigram.

The Trinamool supremo had been contesting polls from her home seat Bhawanipore constituency so far.

Meanwhile, two Bengali actors Rajshree Rajbanshi and Bonny Sengupta joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday another TMC MLA from the Tehatta Vidhan Sabha constituency Gaurishankar Dutta left the party to join the saffron fold.

Nandigram is a stronghold of newly-inducted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who had been elected from the high-profile seat in 2016 and became a minister in Mamata Banerjee-led state cabinet.

Suvendu Adhikari’s name was announced as BJP candidate from the Nandigram seat on Saturday. He would be filing his nomination papers on March 12, said the sources.

Adhikari had joined the BJP in December last year. The rebel Trinamool leader had claimed earlier that he would defeat Banerjee by more than 50,000 votes in Nandigram.

