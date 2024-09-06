Mamata pays respects to teachers

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, chief minister Mamata Banerjee paid rich tributes to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and respect to the teaching community.

The day is the birthday of educationist and former President Dr S Radhakrishnan.

She said teachers are the backbone of the society and the source of inspiration and strength. It may be recalled that after coming to power in 2011, she made it mandatory that the students of all the state-run colleges should pay respect to the teachers on Teachers’ Day.

Advertisement

In her X handle, she wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Teachers’ Day, marking the birth anniversary of the great scholar and the second president of India Dr S Radhakrishnan, I humbly remember his great legacy and simultaneously express my deepest respect for our entire teaching community.”

She further wrote in her X handle: “Our teachers are our guides, pillars of our inspiration and strength. They are the backbones of our society. We will always be grateful to them for guiding us through our formative years, and even later. Apart from our parents, they are the only ones before whom we bow our heads in respect. My heartiest greetings to all the teachers, students and non teaching staff on this very special day.”