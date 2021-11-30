Mamata on 3-day Mumbai visit

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going on a three-day visit to Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon.

Though the Trinamool Congress has officially said she is going to Mumbai to attend an industry-meet but the political observers are of the opinion that besides wooing investors for the state, the chief minister will also try to unite the Opposition against the BJP government in the centre.

The chief minister will reach Mumbai in the evening and it is likely that deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will be present in the airport to receive her. Apart from that, leaders of Shiv Sena and NCP will be present to welcome her.

Interestingly enough, Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will also accompany Mamata but he will reach Mumbai at night.

Mamata has been invited to speak at the industries meet in Mumbai where she will address the industrialists to invest in Bengal. She will invite the investors of Mumbai and all over the country to come to the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled in April.

Besides wooing the investors, the chief minister will also meet NCP leader Sharad Pawar which is considered to be politically significant. Banerjee, who is trying to create her own identity in national politics beyond Congress, will need the experience and help of Pawar. She will definitely try to convince Pawar so that he can become a significant face in the politics of the opposition.

Though Banerjee had an early appointment with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackerey but the Maharashtra chief minister has informed that he might not be able to meet her owing to his health condition.

Party insiders indicated that Mamata Banerjee will try to meet the most important person in national politics of the opposition.

The meeting also holds significance as the TMC is trying to expand its national footprint with Banerjee spearheading efforts to unite Opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 general elections in the country. Several leaders joined the Trinamool recently with the defection of 12 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya, the state’s former CM Mukul Sangma being the latest.

In her recent political visit to Goa too, where her party is contesting the Assembly elections in 2022, popular names, including tennis star Leander Paes, were inducted into the party.