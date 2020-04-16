Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today offered relaxations to a few more activities during the current nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 that has now been extended till 3 May while active Covid cases are 132 with 17 fresh cases being detected since yesterday.

The three Higher Secondary examinations that could not be held due to the lockdown will be scheduled in the month of June and promotion would be granted to class XI students, Banerjee said. In colleges, only the final semester examinations will be held while remaining students will be promoted to their next semesters, the chief minister added.

Banerjee announced that all jute mills would reopen with 15 per cent of their workforces to deal with the shortage of bags for packaging foodgrains amidst necessary protocols and social distancing norms. “Centre had suggested reopening of 18 mills but it would do injustice to the workers of remaining mills.

Chief ministers of Punjab, Telangana and Union textile minister had requested me in this regard. Some mills are in sensitive areas and strict monitoring would be done,” she said. ICDS centres will remain closed till 15 May and allotted food grains under ICDS and Mid Day Meal would be released from 20 to 30 April, she said.

Brick kilns would be allowed to operate with 15 per cent workers. Tea gardens will now be able to start processing activity along with plucking with 15 per cent workers. Relaxations were offered to some activities in connection to agriculture, 100-Days work, irrigation, road construction, PHE work, warehousing services and industrial estates in rural areas.

At government offices, deputy secretary-ranked officers and above will attend office on alternate days from 20 April onwards. In view of the continuous and strenuous working hours of the medical staff, the chief minister announced that doctors, nurses and health workers will get a one-week holiday after working for seven days.

Police will get twoday leave a week for the time being, she added. Forty two Covid -19 patients have recovered in the state till now.