Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Bangladesh to attend a programme marking the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 17 March. Bangladesh Prime Minister and Mujibur Rahman’s daughter Sheikh Hasina has invited Miss Banerjee, with whom she shares a very cordial relationship, to attend the event.

Sources said that Miss Banerjee will send the invitation regarding her visit to the external affairs ministry as per protocol. Once she gets the ministry’s approval she would leave for Bangladesh to attend the programme, he added. Miss Banerjee went to Bangladesh to attend a programme on International Mother Language Day on 21 February 2015.

In June 2015, she was present at an inaugural ceremony of the Kolkata-Dhaka- Agartola bus service and both Ms Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present on the occasion. In November 2019, during the inaugural ceremony of the pink ball test match between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Ms Hasina and Miss Banerjee held a closeddoor meeting for nearly an hour.