Mamata likely to visit Sreebhumi today

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to inaugurate Durga Puja at Sreebhumi in Lake Town on Tuesday.

One of the main organisers of the puja is state minister for fire and emergency services Sujit Bose.

Miss Banerjee usually inaugurates important Durga Pujas in the city before Mahalaya, which falls on Wednesday.

It is learnt that Miss Banerjee will inaugurate few important community pujas in the city and will not draw eyes of the idol at Chetla Agrani, which she does every year. It was also not known if she will visit Nabaneer, the old-age home. She usually spends some time with the inmates every year and invites them to visit her house for Kali Puja. She also makes arrangements to take them on a daylong tour to visit the important Pujas in the city.

Miss Banerjee is visibly disturbed by the man-made floods that have affected six south Bengal districts and vast areas in north Bengal. While addressing the media after holding the administrative review meeting at Uttar Kanya on Sunday, she said peace should be maintained during the Durga Puja and providing relief to the flood-affected people is her topmost priority.

In vast areas in North Bengal, roads have been badly affected and this is likely to affect the tourists, who have booked hotels in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and other areas.

In Malda, vast areas, including Bhutni, are affected by the floods. The police have been deployed to do relief work.