Mamata likely to meet Puja bodies on Monday

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to preside over a meeting of Puja organisers, next week. If all goes well, she is most likely to convene a meeting of Puja organisers on Tuesday, sources close to the chief minister at the state secretariat said.

With this year’s Puja set for an early October start, the organisers would get very little time in preparations as only two months are left. Sources claimed, since there is very little time, the chief minister is in no mood to delay the preparatory meeting of the organizers to make it a grand success.

At the proposed meeting, apart from the organizers , the police, KMC and various departments of the government, are set to attend, sources claimed.

The meeting, which is held every year and is presided over by the chief minister, this time too, there would be no exception. And there would be no exception on the puja grants to be announced from the podium.

In the 2023 Puja meeting, the chief minister had announced an increased grant of Rs 70,000 each to the organizers. Along with it, she had also announced allowance for priests and imams also.