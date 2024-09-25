Mamata likely to hold meeting with principals, vice-principals of medical colleges

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a meeting with principals and vice-principals of all the medical colleges of the state on Thursday at Nabanna, sources at the state secretariat claimed.

The meeting is also likely to be attended by the officers concerned of civil, electrical and IT departments of the medical colleges to discuss the progress made on putting in place the safety measures the government has already set in motion.

The meeting on Thursday would be the first after the 46-day cease-work by the junior doctors and the series of meetings the doctors had with the CM and the chief secretary.

The state government has started a ‘Rattier Sathi’ app and drawn an action plan to streamline the safety and security measures and overhaul of infrastructure in all the medical colleges and hospitals.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced to earmark Rs 100 cr for the infrastructure build-up and streamlining of the safety and security measures at medical colleges and hospitals.

Sources in the state secretariat claimed that to beef up security and safety of the medics and to keep it under surveillance, in all 500 CCTV cameras would be installed at the R G Kar hospital.

Police sources said that there were already 190 CCTV cameras at the hospital and work on putting up 100 more cameras was on.