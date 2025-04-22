Mamata lays foundation for Rs 16,000 cr power plant in Salboni

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday laid the foundation stone for a 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant at Salboni in West Midnapore of Junglemahal, calling it a landmark initiative in the state’s journey towards industrial and infrastructure growth.

The greenfield project, to be developed by JSW Energy with an investment of Rs 16,000 crore, marks the conglomerate’s first foray into the energy sector in eastern India. The plant will consist of two units of 800 MW each. According to the company, the first unit is scheduled for commissioning in 42 months and the second in 48 months.

“This is a landmark project. I must congratulate the Jindal Group and all their officials,” said Miss Banerjee at the event, where she lit a digital ceremonial lamp and unveiled the foundation plaque. “A total of 1,600 MW will be generated — 800 each in two phases — and 23 districts will benefit from this initiative,” she said.

Describing the upcoming plant as a “special type of eco-friendly initiative,” the chief minister stressed its significance in meeting the growing energy demand of the state. She said the project is expected to create employment for nearly 15,000 people and praised the transparent competitive bidding process through which JSW secured the contract.

Reiterating her government’s focus on strengthening energy infrastructure, Miss Banerjee announced plans for two additional power units to be developed in West Bengal. “Bengal needs more and more power. We are committed to meeting that demand,” she said.

The chief minister pointed out that the number of electricity consumers in West Midnapore alone has risen from 1.87 lakh to 2.30 lakh in recent years, reflecting the region’s growing energy needs. “We are continuously upgrading our infrastructure to keep pace with rising demand,” she added.

Miss Banerjee also expressed optimism about the upcoming Deucha-Pachami coal block project, saying its completion would ensure the state’s energy self-sufficiency and create employment for 1 lakh people.

JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal called the Salboni project a “dream” for the conglomerate. “The state has seen huge development in the last 10 years. Everybody is happy with what is happening in West Bengal,” he said, emphasising that the plant would use state-of-the-art, low-emission technology.

Mr Jindal also announced the foundation of a new industrial park adjacent to the power plant site, which he said would create thousands of additional jobs and further boost the region’s industrial ecosystem.

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, who was present at the ceremony, hailed the Salboni power project as a catalyst for statewide progress.

“The thermal power plant at Salboni will drive overall development across West Bengal,” he said.

Echoing the sentiment, Trinamul Congress MP from Ghatal, Dipak Adhikari (Dev), emphasised the state’s growth trajectory under chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s leadership.

“Those who say Bengal is not progressing should come and see how the chief minister is tirelessly working for development,” he said. “I’m very happy this project is coming up in Salboni. Even bigger industries will be drawn to our state.”

Reaffirming her government’s commitment to creating an investor-friendly environment, Miss Banerjee cited the state’s robust infrastructure, pro-business policies, and recent development of six economic corridors along national highways. “In West Midnapore alone, Rs 3,700 crore has been spent. On 30 April, the Jagannath Temple will be inaugurated in Digha. Five major companies are going to invest in Raghunathpur, Purulia.”

She added that a state-level synergy committee has cleared projects worth Rs 1,000 crore to facilitate ease of doing business.

“West Bengal is ready for the future — for investment, innovation, and inclusive growth,” the chief minister said.