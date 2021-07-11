Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with poll strategist Prashant Kishor for three hours on Saturday to discuss about the organisational changes in the party at state level and district levels.

The Statesman had earlier reported that Prashant Kishor and his I-PAC will work with Mamata Banerjee and the party’s all India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee till 2026. Mr Kishor will also work for the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

Though the Trinamul Congress won the 2021 Assembly polls with a landslide victory, it’s results in a few districts of North Bengal are not satisfactory. Party insiders also said that a decision was taken in the party that the one-man one post principle should be implemented. Some of the ministers are also district presidents of the party.

It is learnt that one man will hold a single post. The reshuffle is on the anvil and by next week Trinamul Congress is likely to announce the changes in core committee, state committee and district committee.

Earlier, Trinamul Congress at the advice of Prashant Kishor has abolished the post of party observer in 2020 as there were reports that party observers are conniving with BJP leaders and trying to weaken the party.