Accusing chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s government of shielding criminals, BJP’s senior leader Mukul Roy today said that the Trinamul Congress was passing off brutal attacks by their musclemen on RSS activists Birbahadur Singh at the Metiabruz on Monday as a fallout of groups of land sharks. He challenged the government to prove its charge and said attack was preplanned and intended to intimidate BJP and RSS supporters.

Roy said if the government version is to be accepted then why were the police not making any efforts to bring the so called land shark to book. “The fact is that the TMC has lost it’s support base because of Mamata Banerjee’s all-round failure to deliver. For this reason thousands of people are supporting the BJP. “To prevent TMC’s certain defeat in the 2021 Assembly polls, the party is desperately terrorising Opposition supporters and activists,” he said. Yesterday BJP’s national secretary and West Bengal observer met Singh at SSKM Hospital and expressed concern over the incident.

He later urged the police to arrest the real culprits behind the attacks within 24 hours. “The place, where the attack occured on RSS worker is very sensitive, as DC Port Vinod Mehta was murdered at a nearby area. The state government should take a positive role to deal with the criminals here,” said Mr Roy. RSS activist and 30-yearold Singh a resident of the Lichu Bagan area in Metiabruz who teaches at a school in the port division, was walking to work on Garden Reach Road, was shot at by a biker not far from Metiabruz police station Monday morning. Mr Singh, took the bullet from a close range on Garden Reach Road and fell at the spot.

The congested pocket is lined with shops and residences. Locals said the motorbikeborne man was without a helmet. The victim has alleged that a local Trinamul Congress leader had masterminded the incident. Members of fringe outfit Hindu Jagaran Manch today organised a rally in the city to protest against the alleged incidents of attacks on members of Hindutva organisations including Birbahadhur Singh.