Mamata govt has no regard for safety of lives of citizens: CPM

The CPI-M has once again called out what it termed as a “bluff” by the state government to allegedly deceive the people of the state by putting their lives in jeopardy by going ahead with the Gangasagar Mela but shutting down employment and educational institutions, especially in the South 24-Parganas area.

The decision of the Mamata Banerjee government to go ahead with the Gangasagar Mela has kicked off a political storm in the state where Opposition parties have expressed surprise and shock over the decision despite a third Covid wave prevailing in Bengal. The High Court recently gave clearance to host the fair under strict protocols.

The CPI-M has sought to question how could the state government, in a bid to stop the Covid spread, shut down all shops, marketplaces, educational institutions while go ahead with a mega fair that is about to attract lakhs of people?

The CPI-M spokesperson Sujan Chakraborty said that on visiting South 24-Parganas district where the Gangasagar Mela is held one will see that the district authorities are shutting down all markets and shops since according to them, small village shops will spread Covid but a massive Gangasagar Mela that will draw lakhs of pilgrims supposedly has no chances of spreading Covid.

He criticized Mamata Banerjee government, saying this is a ‘Khela Mela government’ which does not care about education or the lives of people who are looking for jobs.” This government wants people to remain uneducated and stop looking for jobs but depend on the doles offered by it,” he said.