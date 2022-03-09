Mamata gives dissidents ‘last time’ to fall in line

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on the sidelines of forming a new disciplinary committee, today, lashed out at the independent candidates who went against the party’s official candidates and contested in the recently-concluded civic polls.

In her meeting at Nazul Manch, Miss Banerjee, directing her jibe at the independent candidates, said, “I am warning you for the last time. I’ve seen some party leaders encouraging the dissidents and even travelling with them in their cars. The party has already warned those leaders. I have the names of seven to eight leaders and they have been warned accordingly.”

She constituted a new disciplinary committee, which included Partha Chatterjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Subrata Bakshi, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas and Chandrima Bhattacharya. She said the disciplinary committee will warn the party leaders concerned who encouraged these independent candidates and will eventually expel them if they don’t obey party orders.

Her message is being considered a veiled threat to party MLA Madan Mitra, who in recent times took a contrarian position, criticising other Trinamool Congress leaders. Her comment came in the wake of at least 119 independent candidates, who decided to contest against Trinamool Congress’ selected candidates, secured victory. Further, the BJP leader Joy Prakash Majumder today joined the Trinamool Congress.