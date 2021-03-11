Following the alleged “attack” on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, a war of words has started in the state between the TMC and the BJP as the latter termed it “fake and a political stunt to gain voters sympathy”.

The BJP is asking how did the “attack”, as claimed by the CM, took place despite so much security. On Wednesday evening, Banerjee claimed she was attacked in Nandigram where she had gone to file nomination papers for assembly polls.

The BJP claimed that Chief Minister Banerjee, a Z-plus protectee, has a total of 18 vehicles in her cavalcade which includes four pilot cars, other vehicles and the presence of senior police officials. “The question is, how could this incident happen despite so much security?” the West Bengal unit of the party asked on its official Twitter handle.

In a series of tweets, the West Bengal unit of the BJP claimed that eyewitnesses have refuted Banerjee’s claim that she was attacked. “Did Mamata Banerjee fake the ‘attack’? Eyewitness accounts seem to suggest that,” the West Bengal BJP said.

In another tweet, the West Bengal BJP said, “Not one eyewitness seems to corroborate the ‘attack’ version. The people of Nandigram are upset and angry at her for blaming them and bringing disrepute. Clearly she is nervous about her prospects in Nandigram and has now lost confidence, if any, of the people too.”

“She is trying to gain sympathy votes in an already-lost battle,” the party said.

The West Bengal BJP claimed that the people of Nandigram are angry with Banerjee as she is blaming them for an attack which was at best an accident as several eyewitness accounts suggest. “Can Nandigram ever trust her to be fair to them?” asked another tweet.

Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked by about 4-5 people in Nandigram where she had gone to file her nomination for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The accident occurred barely hours after she filed her nomination from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district on Wednesday.