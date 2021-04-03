Expressing confidence over her win in the Nandigram Assembly Constituency, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of favouring the BJP and claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had been directing the ECI.

Miss Banerjee’s remarks came soon after Mr Shah, who addressed a rally in Cooch Behar today, claimed that Miss Banerjee had been “defeated” in Nandigram. Miss Banerjee also begged for votes to increase the number of the total seats to over 200, as she apprehended a “Plan B” of the BJP.

Political observers, meanwhile, said that if the BJP fails to bag a majority of the seats, the saffron party would form the government with the help of elected MLAs from other parties. Miss Banerjee today addressed public meetings at Dinhata and Natabari in Cooch Behar and at Falakata in Alipurduar.

“I will win in Nandigram, but I need 199 more seats to form the government. If I fail to form the government, who will provide you with social security schemes and other services free of cost,” Miss Banerjee said in reply to Mr Shah’s statements.

“Rest assured, look forward to victory,” she added. The CM also came down heavily on both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Shah. Addressing the rally in the Dinhata Assembly constituency, Miss Banerjee said: “Amit Shah is a ‘goonda’. He does not work for his Home department, but only creates trouble. I will ask the Prime Minister to first control your home minister then try to control us.”

“I do not need suggestions from others to win elections,” she said. Notably, addressing a rally in West Bengal yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out whether ‘Didi’ would contest from a “safe seat” as she is facing defeat in Nandigram.

On the other hand, Amit Shah today said ‘Didi’ would not be able to contest any seats in North Bengal because she had “deprived” the region. Notably, Miss Banerjee countered Mr Shah, who promised several development projects for Cooch Behar today, and claimed that she had completed many projects based on aspirations of the Rajbanshi people.