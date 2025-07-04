Mamata congratulates farmers for record paddy harvest

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today congratulated the farmers for producing 256.53 lakh metric tonnes of paddy for 2024-25, the highest ever recorded in any year in the state.

In her X handle she wrote: “I am delighted to share that West Bengal has achieved a historic milestone in agricultural production. In the year 2024-24, our farmers produced 256.53 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, the highest ever recorded in any year. This reaffirms Bengal’s position as a leading paddy producing state in the country.”

Advertisement

She said this bumper production has happened despite adversities like cyclone Dana and floods in several districts. The indomitable spirit of the farmers helped to overcome all odds coupled with pro people policies like Krishak Bandhu, Bangla Sashya Bima, waiving of Khajna (land tax) and introduction of state of the art machines to increase the yield. Sufal Bangla stalls have helped the farmers to sell their produce.

Advertisement

She said since 2011 Bengal has witnessed a quantum leap in agricultural production. The production of maize, pulses, oilseeds and aromatic rice has gone up several times.

She wrote: “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our farmers, sharecroppers, tenant farmers, agricultural labourers and my brothers and sisters involved in the farming sector. They are the backbone of our nation and their contributions are unmatched and deeply cherished.”

After coming to power in 2011, chief minister Mamata Banerjee gave special emphasis on paddy production. The crop insurance scheme introduced by the state government is unique as the insurance premium is paid by the state government.

The state government takes a procurement drive every year and buys the paddy. This has helped to do away with the middleman raj. The paddy is sold through Sufal Bangla stores. The steps taken in 2011 have yielded results as in 2024-25 the state has produced higher ever paddy in one year.