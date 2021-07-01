Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today apprehended whether the fake vaccination camp incident was a “planted game from the home minister’s office to defame Bengal”. Lambasting Centre, Miss Banerjee said Union health minister cannot deny the responsibility in the fake vaccination camps incident.

“The government of West Bengal has taken enough action. Show me any other government that has taken such fast action. Every day there is discussion of violence in West Bengal. National televisions are being dictated by the BJP. This is a planted game from the Union home minister’s office,” she said.

She termed the incident of fake vaccination camp as an isolated issue and attacked the BJP for flaring up the incident. “Who knows whether BJP had concocted it or not? One cannot escape by hatching a plan,” she added. The Centre has deprived Bengal by allocating comparatively one crore less vaccine resulting in halting of inoculation for two days in the city, she alleged.

Complaining that instead of providing adequate vaccines the Centre is abusing and insulting the state, Miss Banerjee claimed that West Bengal is number one in the country in vaccine utilisation and execution. “Around three to four lakh doses are being administered per day. What can we do for the shortage as it is not in our hands. We had asked for three crore vaccines but the Centre didn’t give,” she added.

Miss Banerjee said that despite Centre’s neglect, till yesterday Bengal had administered 2.17 doses at government and private centres, of which 40 lakh doses were given to the super-spreaders.

“We took action immediately after receiving a report of the fake vaccination camp and SIT was formed to inquire into it. We have found out that an antibiotic dose was injected at the fake camp. The medical expert team is monitoring the health of the people who were administered the dose and the government will vaccinate them after getting permission from doctors,” said Miss Banerjee.

The CM also said that dead bodies from Uttar Pradesh were found floating on the river at Manikchak today and seven bodies have been recovered. Meanwhile, without naming Suvendu Adhikari, Miss Banerjee said that the finance department is conducting an internal audit into the ghost accounts maintained at cooperative banks in Contai, Tamluk and Midnapore.

“When inquiry was ordered for Contai cooperative bank, a writ petition was filed to stop the audit. Why this fear? Whenever we get complaints of corruption we’ll do an inquiry,” she added.