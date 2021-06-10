Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today suggested sending a common letter from all the non-BJP chief ministers in support of the farmers’ movement to the Centre after a meeting with Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait at the state secretariat this afternoon.

“From Covid to farmers and unemployment to industrialisation, India is in need of policies. Laws are being enacted forcibly as a result of which farmers and industries are limping. The farmers’ movement is on for the last seven months but why has nobody spoke to them? Don’t they belong to our country? We want immediate withdrawal of the three farm laws. This is not an issue of the farmers of Punjab and Haryana but of the entire country. Let’s raise our voice collectively. I don’t want to lead this movement. Our aim is to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Miss Banerjee af the meeting.

Mr Tikait, who is spearheading the farmers’ protest at Delhi’s borders met Miss Banerjee to seek her support for the ongoing farmers’ movement against the three new farm laws.

“I have complete support for the farmers’ movement. During the agitation of the farmers we had sent our MP team and I too spoke to the agitating farmers. I will speak to the non-BJP leaders on the issue,” Miss Banerjee said.

She said the Central government’s incorrect policies are hurting all sectors, from agriculture to vaccines. “For the last seven years the BJP is running the government autocratically and forcibly. GST is being imposed upon all items. All states should raise their voices against these issues,” she said.