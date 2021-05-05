Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for a third consecutive term. She was administered the oath by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

She arrived at Raj Bhavan early morning today in Kolkata for the oath-taking ceremony.

The newly-elected MLAs of the Trinamul Congress unanimously elected Banerjee yesterday as the legislative party leader at a meeting , its secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.

The TMC legislators elected the speaker in the outgoing House, Biman Banerjee, as the pro-tem speaker in the new Assembly.

“The newly-elected members will take oath in the Assembly from 6 May,” Chatterjee told reporters at the party headquarters after the meeting of the legislators.

She also said on Tuesday that her party would arrange a grand celebration after the pandemic is over and would organise the meeting at Brigade Parade ground where other chief ministers and Opposition leaders of different states would be invited.

Mentioning that all the national leaders, including Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Akhilesh Yadav called her to congratulate her on the electoral success, Banerjee said, “There is a lot of time to think on this. This is a time when we should fight Covid and I am only focused on that. The Prime Minister didn’t call me. That doesn’t matter though. He might be busy, but he had called me before.”

In the West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC again won more than 200 seats, breaching the halfway mark and forging a powerful majority in the state assembly.