Mamata Banerjee rejigs state council of ministers

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today effected a reshuffle in the her council of ministers, by handing over enhanced responsibility to a number of ministers, while keeping the state jails department with her for now following the resignation of the former jail minister, Akhil Giri. In a rejig in the cabinet today, Manas Bhunia, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Babul Supriya got additional responsibilities along with their existing portfolios, while Ghulam Rabbani was made the minister in charge of non-conventional energy.

Manas Bhunia, the state minister for water resources, has been asked to look after the portfolios of the irrigation and water transport departments as well. Chandrima Bhattacharya , the state minister for health and family welfare, who also holds the portfolio of the minister of state for finance, will have additional responsibility to oversee departments like land and land reforms and environment as well following a shuffle today. Md. Ghulam Rabbani, who was the minister in charge of environment, was shifted to non-conventional energy department, while Babul Supriya, who is the minister in charge of information and technology department, will have additional responsibility in overseeing department of industrial reconstruction.

The shuffle in the state cabinet was made after obtaining the assent of state Governor CV Ananda Bose, who had signed the relevant file after his return from the landslides-ravaged state of Kerala.

Advertisement