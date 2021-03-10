According to the latest news coming in from the politically charged up state of West Bengal, the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked by about 4-5 people in Nandigram where she had gone to file her nomination for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Sources said she has sustained injuries in her leg.

The accident occurred barely hours after she filed her nomination from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told the media she was “injured in an attack” while campaigning.

Banerjee alleged that four-five men manhandled her in Barolia at Nandigram and she suffered an injury in her leg after being pushed. She also complained of chest pain. She was scheduled to return to Kolkata on Thursday. However, following the incident, the Trinamool supremo was rushed back to the state capital.

A dishevelled-looking Banerjee, sitting in the front seat of an SUV, spoke to the media just before her convoy left for Kolkata.

The Trinamool supremo had been contesting polls from her home seat Bhawanipore constituency, but this time chose Nandigram, a stronghold of Trinamool turn-coat Suvendu Adhikari who joined the BJP last year. A pitched battle is expected from the word go.

Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination from East Midnapore’s Nandigram assembly constituency as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate at the Haldia sub-divisional office. Before that, she took part in a 2-km-long roadshow at Haldia where she was accompanied by party state president Subrata Bakshi. She also visited and offered prayers at the Shiv Temple in Nandigram.

The Trinamool supremo had been contesting polls from her home seat Bhawanipore constituency so far.

Meanwhile, two Bengali actors Rajshree Rajbanshi and Bonny Sengupta joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday another TMC MLA from the Tehatta Vidhan Sabha constituency Gaurishankar Dutta left the party to join the saffron fold.

Nandigram is a stronghold of newly-inducted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who had been elected from the high-profile seat in 2016 and became a minister in Mamata Banerjee-led state cabinet.

Suvendu Adhikari’s name was announced as BJP candidate from Nandigram seat on Saturday. He would be filing his nomination papers on March 12, said the sources.

Adhikari had joined the BJP in December last year. The rebel Trinamool leader had claimed earlier that he would defeat Banerjee by more than 50,000 votes in Nandigram.

(With IANS inputs)