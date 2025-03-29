Malda violence: 34 nabbed after communal clash in Mothabari

At least 34 individuals were arrested following a communal clash that erupted in Mothabari on Thursday, prompting the district administration to impose prohibitory orders and deploy heavy police reinforcements to contain the unrest.

With the area lying within 50 km of the India-Bangladesh border, additional BSF personnel have been mobilised to bolster security.

Advertisement

Malda Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav confirmed: “Thirty-four arrests have been made, and four FIRs registered in connection with the violence.”

Advertisement

Eyewitnesses reported arson attacks on shops and vehicles, along with targeted assaults on families across five villages. The clashes reportedly began after a community blocked roads, alleging police inaction over a preparatory Ram Navami procession held on 25 March. The procession faced opposition from local community leaders demanding action against its organisers.

Authorities suspended internet services to curb misinformation, though viral videos of the violence exacerbated tensions. Police intervened swiftly, detaining individuals from both groups to restore order.

Protesters who blocked NH-34 were dispersed after appeals from law enforcement. Political and civil society groups have widely condemned the incident.

Malda Police have intensified security measures following the recent communal clash in Mothabari. Authorities have established 25 police pickets across sensitive areas and deployed seven mobile patrol units for rapid response. Additional state police forces have been mobilised to strengthen security, with round-the-clock patrolling now in effect.

While specialised police units are supporting local forces, no Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed. Police have registered six cases and are conducting raids and making arrests to curb further violence, with all potential disturbances being closely monitored and addressed.

The situation remains under strict surveillance as law enforcement works to restore and maintain order across the district.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Hindu Jagaran Mancha (HJM) accused the administration of delayed response during a press conference in Siliguri. Laxman Bansal, VHP’s north Bengal secretary, claimed their members were “attacked unprovoked” and alleged a conspiracy by “jihadi groups” to disrupt Ram Navami observances on 6 April. The HJM called for heightened security and public participation in upcoming celebrations.