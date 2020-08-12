Following a detailed study and research conducted by the Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC), which is preparing an election strategy for the Trinamul Congress, and keeping an eye on next year’s Assembly elections, various committees of the ruling party in Malda district are now undergoing “reformation,” party sources have said.

Party leaders in the district are looking at the polls as a “do or die match” and are now focusing on certain criteria as they choose leaders for the block and district committees. The TMC has not been able to win a single seat in elections, whether Assembly or Parliamentary, in Malda in the past 10 years.

“As such, we are right now working with renewed vigour, and against the backdrop of a strong challenge from the BJP, we are shuffling the party organizational responsibilities, and also telling ourselves, ‘we can do it,'” said a TMC leader.

Sumala Agarwala, a TMC councillor for long and the recently-chosen district spokesperson for the party, along with another councillor Subhamay Basu, said, “The party is now keen on making a perfect blend of the new and experienced leaders in the block and district committees to be formed. These experienced leaders could also be those who switched over to the TMC from other parties. Transparency is what we are looking for in a leader’s public image. We want to show now that ‘we can’ and we are looking forward to it as a ‘do or die match.'” Ms Agarwala further stressed on leaders of youth and student wings of the party, who, she said, have a strong chance to be reflected in these committees to be formed.

Recently, Prasenjit Das, the former president of the TMCP, has been promoted to the post of president of the youth wing of the party. Similarly, former TMC Yuba president, Amlan Bhaduri, was also promoted as the district coordinator of the party, along with Manab Banerjee and Dulal Sarkar, each having four assembly seats to take care of.

Mr Das held a programme where over 100 other party members joined the TMC on 9 August in English Bazaar, while Mr Bhaduri today attended a programme in Sujapur in Kaliachak, where more than 100 leaders and workers switched sides to the TMC, mainly from the Congress.

“A strong communication among different social segments is also a policy for the party now, and we are looking forward to having representatives from the tribals, Matuas, Namashudras, Chainmandals etc in some committees to strengthen the fabric,” Ms Agarwala said.

On the factional feud in the party that has been rearing its ugly head for quite some time now, Ms Agarwala said, “Everybody knows his or her wellness, so that perhaps will prompt them to keep away from such things.”