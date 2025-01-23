Mahakumbh: A mix of culture & technology

Gently flows the mighty Ganga, embracing the ancient and the new, invigorating life as we know it, and nurturing civilization through its every drop. Celebrated since perpetuity all along its journey, every 12 years the mighty river receives millions that flock to it seeking its blessings. For vast multitudes, the Kumbh Mela, observed at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the invisible Saraswati at Prayag, has remained a symbolic link with ancestors who generations ago came to the very spot in reverence, and went back with memories that lasted a lifetime. The Mahakumbh of 2025, currently underway at Prayag, is anticipated to see a footfall of nearly 300 million pilgrims during the 45 days of the mela, making it the largest religious gathering on the planet. It has taken a mammoth effort, by all the stakeholders, to ensure that this vast multitude of humanity reaches the holy sangam and partakes its blessings with ease.

For Mahakumbh 2025, the Indian Railways is not just facilitating travel but making the entire experience a remarkable blend of tradition and technology. It has taken an investment of Rs 5,000 crore over the past three years to develop Kumbh-related infrastructure projects, including a new river bridge. Not to be outdone, the digital initiatives taken to facilitate travel for the citizens at large, are taking the lead in transforming rail travel into a pleasurable experience.

Pilgrimage Goes Digital

The Kumbh Rail Seva website launched by the Indian Railways, is a one-stop digital platform for real-time updates on train schedules, ticket availability and station amenities. Paired with a multilingual mobile app, it ensures no devotee is left behind, regardless of linguistic or technical barriers. Pilgrims can plan routes, book tickets, and access essential services at their fingertips – a critical step for managing the influx of millions.

To enhance accessibility and inclusivity, announcements are being made in 12 major Indian languages, catering to the linguistic diversity of the country. Even the facilitation booklet is available in 22 languages. The toll free number also provides information in Hindi, English and regional languages, ensuring seamless communication regardless of language, region or country.

The integrated digital Railway Display Network at nearly 2,000 stations offers real-time updates for passengers. By streamlining communication, these digital screens ensure that pilgrims experience minimal inconvenience during their journey. Moreover, Indian Railways has embraced social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, keeping travellers informed with timely updates and announcements.

Complementing these efforts are touch-screen kiosks strategically installed at major terminals. These kiosks function as both ticket counters and information hubs, enabling efficient navigation and reducing long queues. Additionally, the integration of barcode-based UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) at stations, along with QR codes printed on the specially designed green jackets of Railway personnel, is saving long waiting time at ticket counters and at the same time reducing paper usage.

War Room: Safeguarding the Mahakumbh Experience

The nerve centre of this massive logistical operation is the 24×7 Mahakumbh War Room in Prayagraj. Armed with cutting-edge monitoring systems, the War Room oversees real time train operations, public traffic, and crowd movement in constant coordination with Mahakumbh administration and disaster management agencies.

More than a thousand surveillance cameras (some equipped with facial recognition) and drones have been deployed to enhance security monitoring. More than 23,000 Railway Protection Force (RPF) and state police personnel are on ground, supporting the digital surveillance and disaster management systems.

A Vision for the Future

By embracing innovation, even while honouring spirituality, Indian Railways is not merely transporting devotees; it is shaping an experience that bridges the past and the future. Initiatives undertaken by leveraging state of the art technology, exemplify the happy coexistence of India’s rich cultural and spiritual legacy,and the world of emerging scientific innovation. Mahakumbh 2025, stands as a testimony to the government’s dedication to both -preserving India’s heritage, and shaping a technology-rich future for the coming generations.

The author is ex-chairman and CEO of Railway Board