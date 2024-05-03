Madhyamik results: First boy in state wants to be a doctor

Chandrachur Sen, a student of Cooch Behar Rambhola High School, has topped in Madhyamik Pariksha by securing 693 marks in aggregate.

Another student, Udayan Prosad from Balurghat High School, ranked third in the merit list.

Six more students from South Dinajpur, four from Malda and another student from Cooch Behar ranked in the top ten.

Advertisement

Kalimpong district has been identified as the best performing district in 2024. East Midnapore was the best in 2023.

Chandrachur Sen obtained 100 marks in Mathematics, life science and geography. Sen secured 99 in first and second languages, 98 in history and 97 in physical science.

“I didn’t expect such a result. I was taken aback as I came to know about my results,” Chandrachur said as his first reaction.

Chandrachur wants to continue his studies in pure science for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and wants to be a doctor.

Chandrachur’s father, Sushanta Sen is a businessman and his mother Mousumi Sen is a homemaker. He is their only son.

Hundreds of people, including school teachers, political leaders, especially Chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality and saha sabhadhipati of zilla parishad came to Chandrachur home to congratulate him and his parents.

“We feel proud of Chandrachur. He is Cooch Behar’s pride. I came to know about it on television. I am so happy because Chandrachur is a student of Rambhola High School and I was a student of Rambhola High School. I wish Chandrachur will build a bright career,” said former minister and chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality Rabindranath Ghosh.

“We expected that Chandrachur would rank in the top 10, following his performance in the exam. But we couldn’t expect he would be the topper in the state. He was extraordinary and performed well in other activities especially as a singer and in extempore speech,” said one of the teachers.

“My son was always serious about his studies. He loves to eat food cooked by me. We expected he would rank within three. I am really happy with his performance,” said mother Mousumi Sen.

“I didn’t have any routines for study. But I preferred to read at night,” Chandrachur said, adding, “I am grateful to my parents and teachers. My school teachers expected the best performance in Madhyamik Pariksha. Today, I am happy since I have fulfilled their expectations.”

While Chandrachur appealed to his juniors to avoid using mobile phones, Udayan Prosad, who stood third in the state, has suggested his juniors to do in-depth study, especially text books written by different authors for better results.

Prosad has expressed his happiness over the results of other students, who ranked well in the merit list from his hometown, Balurghat.

“Balurghat is still a backward district,” Prasad said.