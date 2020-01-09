Kolkata remained mostly unaffected by the nationwide strike called by Left and Congress-backed trade unions against the alleged anti-labour policies of the BJP-led Central government as the transport system ran smoothly and a large number of shops were kept open. Government-run officers also functioned normally as there were few takers for the strike after the state government’s notification asking all the employees to be present. While the day of strike passed peacefully in general, clashes broke out in some parts of the city.

As many as 90 persons were arrested throughout the city for blocking roads and forcing the shop owners to shut down their business establishments. Police made 44 preventive arrests from Howrah. Areas such as Tollygunge, Behala, Esplanade and Jadavpur witnessed massive police deployment to prevent any untoward incident. A large number of Congress, CPI (M) and CITU workers gathered at Rashbehari Avenue, Burrabazar, Posta and Central Avenue. Traffic movement was halted in the central part of the city as the strike supporters burnt tyres on Central Avenue.

Also, clashes between the Left and TMC supporters were reported in Dum Dum, and Lake Town after both the groups took out rallies. A large contingent of police personnel was rushed to the spot to control the situation. Police detained CPI-(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty and other Left workers in Jadavpur after a scuffle broke out between them and the police. SFI and AFSU activists protested against the Centre and staged a blockade at Gate no. 4 of Jadavpur University. Over 95 per cent attendance was recorded in the government offices, governmentsponsored and aided institutions of the state.

“The attendance in different government and aided institutions is over 95 per cent, and those who are absent are mostly on authorised leave as allowed under the finance department circular,” informed a press release issued by the state finance department. A few cases of vandalism of government buses were reported from the fringe areas of the city. However, it was the railways that witnessed the impact of the general strike with numerous incidents of rail blockade and bombs being recovered from near the tracks in the sub-urban areas.

The railway passengers, particularly in the adjoining parts of the city, were the worst sufferers who faced difficulties in reaching their destinations this morning with obstructions in support of the bandh at several places. Train movements were disrupted as early as 6 a.m. in Sealdah (South) section when the supporters of the general strike threw banana leaves between Ghutiari Sharif and Champahati on the canning section, Lakshmikantapur- Mathurapur on the Lakshmikantapur -Baruipur section and between Magrahat – Hotor on the Diamond Harbour section.

In the Howrah mainline section, trains were obstructed with banana leaves between Rishra -Konnagar and by placing concrete sleeper on railway tracks between Deula and Magrahat stations. At Dum Dum, bandh supporters tried to shut down the ticket booking counter, while bombs were placed near the tracks at Hridaypur and car shed in Barasat throwing train movements out of order in Bongaon section. Additionally, rail blockade was reported from several other places of Sealdah, Howrah and Maldah divisions. According to Eastern Railway, around 49 EMU trains in Howrah division and 155 EMU trains over Sealdah were cancelled.

Also, six trains were diverted via Chord while five up and six down mail/express were detained en route in Howrah division following agitation by the bandh supporters. The other commuters, who faced difficulties during the day-long strike, were the users of yellow taxis and online app cabs. As the section of CITUaffiliated yellow taxis did not roll out in support of the bandh, passengers at Howrah, Sealdah railway stations and other parts of the city faced problems in availing those. The online app cabs charging double fares than usual added to the woes of the commuters.

Meanwhile, other modes of transport in the city remained generally deserted as the Kolkatans preferred to stay back at home. The city’s metro, which is otherwise, packed with commuters, also remained empty during peak hours. According to sources in the state transport department, around three to four incidents were reported, mainly from the adjoining areas of the city. Incidents of breaking the glass and puncturing of tyres and other forms of vandalism of government buses were reported from Baruipur, Champadali, Joka and so on.