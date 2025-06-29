Low pressure to bring in moderate rainfall

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an active and intense monsoon phase across the eastern state of West Bengal, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in both southern and northern parts of the region through the coming week.

The IMD’s regional office in Alipore reported that an active monsoon trough and a developing low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal are likely to trigger widespread rainfall. Scattered light to moderate rain is expected across South Bengal throughout the week. However, conditions are likely to worsen as the low-pressure system strengthens, leading to increased rainfall intensity and rough sea conditions.

Starting Monday, a red alert has been issued for six districts in South Bengal, including Hooghly, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, and Bankura, where very heavy rainfall is anticipated. North 24-Parganas may see intense showers as early as Sunday. Meanwhile, Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal, is witnessing consistent showers since Saturday morning, although no specific alert has been issued for the city yet.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds ranging from 30 to 40 km/h are expected between Sunday and Tuesday, with localised heavy rain possible in Kolkata and Howrah on Monday. Fishermen have been advised to remain cautious, particularly from 29 June onwards, when wind speeds over the Bay of Bengal may increase to 45 km/h due to the developing system. Although no formal marine warning has been issued yet, the IMD cautioned against venturing into the sea as coastal waters are expected to be turbulent. In North Bengal, heavy rainfall has also been forecast for several districts. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar are expected to receive significant rainfall, with Darjeeling likely to see heavy rain through Monday and Jalpaiguri through Thursday. Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar have alerts in place until mid-week. Sporadic rain and thunderstorms are also forecast for North and South Dinajpur and Malda districts. Meteorologists expect the intensity of the monsoon to gradually decrease after Tuesday, although conditions will remain unstable over the Bay of Bengal.

The formation of a low-pressure system is expected by 30 June, which may bring renewed concerns depending on its trajectory and development.