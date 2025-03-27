‘Lotus’ will bloom in West Bengal too: Amit Shah

Union home minister and minister of cooperation Amit Shah on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha exuded confidence that the BJP will win Assembly elections in West Bengal which are scheduled to be held next year adding that the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana will also be implemented in the state.

Shah was replying to debate in the Lok Sabha on the “Tribhuvan” Sahkari University Bill, 2025 .

The Bill, which aims to establish the Institute of Rural Management Anand in Gujarat as a University, was passed by voice vote in the Lok Sabha after the Union home minister’s reply.

Earlier, replying to debate in the House on the Bill, Shah mentioned about the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

The Union home minister said the result of the work of Modi government is that today lotus has bloomed in Delhi and Ayushman Bharat Yojana has come here too.

Today every poor person of the country does not have to worry about spending up to Rs 5 lakh for treatment, he said.

“Now only West Bengal is left, after the elections, lotus will bloom here too and Ayushman Bharat will come here too,” Shah said.

“After Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, poor people no longer have to worry about medical expenses up to Rs 5 lakh. Now, the people of Delhi also won’t have to worry now that we are in power. Only West Bengal remains… The lotus will bloom there as well,” the Union home minister said.

Speaking about the Bill, the Union home minister said, “The Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill honours Tribhuvan Das Patel, an important person in India’s cooperative dairy movement, Amul. He was encouraged by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who saw how farmers were being taken advantage of by middlemen. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel asked Tribhuvan to start a cooperative.”

“In the 1940s, this gave farmers control over milk production, pricing, and distribution. This helped start India’s dairy revolution, empowering rural communities and creating opportunities for Indians,” Shah said.

During the discussion of the bill, Shah affirmed that after the Bill is passed, “it will strengthen the rural economy, self-employment and small entrepreneurship will develop, social inclusion will also increase and there will be opportunities to set new standards in innovation and research.”

The Union home minister emphasised that India’s cooperation sector connects every family in the country, noting that there’s some unit in every village contributing to the country’s development through cooperation

“Cooperation is a sector that connects every family in the country. There is some unit in every village which is engaged in agriculture, rural development and self-employment through cooperation and is contributing to the progress of the country,” Shah said.

He further said there’s only one way to connect a person with entrepreneurship with capital is through the cooperative sector.

“The only way to connect a person with entrepreneurship without capital is the cooperative sector, through which crores of people are coming together with a capital of Rs 100 each and are starting their own ventures, living equally, getting jobs and contributing to the development of the country through self-employment,” the Union home minister said.

Earlier in the Lok Sabha, the Union home minister moved the “Tribhuvan” Sahkari University Bill to establish the Institute of Rural Management Anand as a University to be known as the “Tribhuvan” Sahkari University.

Along with establishing the Institute of Rural Management Anand as a University, the Bill also aims to declare the same as an institution of national importance and to impart technical and management education and training in the co-operative sector.