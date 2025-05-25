Lottery seller set on fire, two arrested in Midnapore

Panic gripped the Kheranichoti area of Midnapore town on Saturday afternoon after a shocking incident where a man was doused with petrol and set on fire in front of his shop. The victim, identified as Surajit Sau, a local lottery ticket seller, sustained severe burn injuries and has been admitted to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) in critical condition.

According to preliminary investigations, the incident appears to have stemmed from a business rivalry. Sau had reportedly been involved in a dispute just two days ago with a fast-food vendor from the Indkuri area over the use of a pavement space for their respective stalls. Police had intervened in that matter and relocated the fast-food vendor’s stall away from Sau’s lottery kiosk, allegedly leading to mounting resentment.

Eyewitnesses stated that around noon, two individuals approached Sau’s shop, poured petrol on him and his stall, and set him ablaze before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle. Locals rushed to douse the flames and transported the victim to the hospital.

The police acted swiftly and arrested two suspects—Akash Mukhi and Omar Nath Pahiksha—both residents of the Abas area in the town. They are currently being interrogated, and police are investigating whether others may have been involved.

The incident has sparked outrage in the local community, with many expressing concern over the apparent escalation of street-level business rivalries into violent attacks. Authorities have assured a thorough investigation and strict action against those found guilty.