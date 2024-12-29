Locals press for hospital, airport at Alipurduar

After securing the Madarihat Assembly segment in the recent by-election under the leadership of the local Trinamul Congress (TMC), the Dooars Unnayan Sangram Samiti (DUSS) has been formed to challenge the BJP on a three-point agenda for Alipurduar district.

Significantly, several members of market committees in Alipurduar town have joined the DUSS to press for the establishment of a superspecialty hospital in the district headquarters, the development of an airport at Hasimara, and the cessation of eviction drives by the railways without proper rehabilitation for local traders.

Yesterday, hundreds of DUSS members, temporarily shutting down their business establishments, took out a protest rally and submitted a memorandum to the Alipurduar divisional railway manager. The DUSS leadership warned of sustained agitation if their demands were not addressed.

DUSS president Dilip Kumar Roy stated, “We observed a programme held on railways land a few months ago, during which there was an announcement about setting up a hospital near the Alipurduar railway junction. However, we are yet to receive any updates on the project. Additionally, there is a longstanding demand for an airport at Hasimara, near the Indian Air Force base, but there has been no initiative from the central government.”

He further added, “Hundreds of marginal traders depend on their businesses for livelihood. Yet, the railway authorities have issued eviction notices without providing alternative arrangements. We demand an immediate halt to these eviction drives.”

The protest saw participation from TMC leaders, including Sourav Chakraborty, Mridul Goswami, and local MLA Suman Kanjilal, along with leaders from traders’ organisations.

Suman Kanjilal, who was elected an MLA from Alipurduar on a BJP ticket but later joined the TMC, remarked, “The people here want clarity on the status of the hospital and airport projects. While there is reported clearance from the railway authorities for hospital land, there has been no response from the central government regarding the airport proposal at Hasimara.”

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has outlined plans to develop an airport at Hasimara, aiming to enhance connectivity between North Bengal and Kolkata as well as other parts of the country.