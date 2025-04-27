Life-term for man who killed wife for money

Sons of a woman had described before the Court how their father had ‘brutally’ thrashed their mother to death with a bamboo log as she’d failed to bring money from her parents, which helped the Burdwan Court to pronounce life term for the accused father yesterday.

Bhairavi Ankure was married to Budhan Ankure of Purbatoti village in Ausgram PS area in 1995. The bereaved father of the housewife said: “Just after a few months of her marriage, my daughter started facing awkward situations at her in-laws’ place as they started mounting pressure for money. Despite my hardships, I used to meet their demand from time to time. But within months, they started chasing for money and I tried to satisfy them but in 2020, even after 25 years of their marriage, my son in-law asked for a hefty sum, which I failed to meet.”

On 28 October, 2020, around 11 p.m, Budhan picked up a bamboo log and beat his wife Bhairavi to death in front of their two sons. Later, the police arrested Budhan from Bisuria village in Santiniketan PS area in Birbhum.

At the Second Fast Track Court, both the sons of the deceased narrated how their father killed their mother for money. Aravind Mishra, judge, Fast Track Court II, Burdwan, ordered life term for Budhan with Rs 50,000 cash fine.