Letter by ex-principal Sandip Ghosh ordering renovation surfaces

A day after the gruesome rape and murder of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at R G Kar Medical College Hospital on 9 August, it was Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh, former principal of the college, who had written a letter to the PWD unit on 10 August to renovate the portion just beside the spot of the crime on the same floor.

With the directive of Prof Ghosh, who has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the PWD had started renovation work on 12 August.

A copy of the letter signed by Prof Ghosh to the PWD’s executive engineer (EE) in the civic wing at the hospital has surfaced on social media. The Statesman has not verified the authenticity of the directive.

“I would like to inform you that there are deficiency on duty doctors’ rooms and separate attached toilets in various departments of RGKMC&H, Kolkata,” according to Prof Ghosh’s letter.

“You are hereby requested to do the needful immediately as per demand of residents’ doctors of RGKMC&H,” the letter signed by Prof Ghosh on 10 August stated.

“The issue is already discussed and resolved in the meeting with the principal secretary, department of health & family welfare, Government of West Bengal and Director of Medical Education ………..,” it stated.

Sources in the health department said a meeting was held at the hospital on 10 August, a day after the incident to discuss issues like renovation and repairs of on-duty doctors’ rest rooms, wash rooms, attached toilets in different departments. Narayan Swaroop, principal secretary, in charge of the health department, director of medical education (DME) Prof Kaustav Nayek, Prof Ghosh, students and junior doctors were present in the meeting.

The portion, where the renovations and repair works were carried out, was very close to the seminar hall on the third floor, where the body of the victim was reportedly recovered on 9 August.

The letter has triggered controversy prompting the oppositions to allege that in a desperate bid to tamper and alter evidence in connection with the incident, Prof Ghosh had directed the PWD to renovate.

The renovation work could not be carried out following protests by the students’ fraternity within the hospital premises as soon as the work started.

Dr Manas Gumta of Association of Health Services Doctors (AHSD) said, “We had objected to the matter in the meeting with the health secretary, DME and former principal on 10 August.”

“How did the principal secretary and DME give their nod for renovations of the floor where such a horrific crime happened? What’s the necessity of doing it so fast? All these issues should be taken into account by the investigating agency seriously to nab all culprits involved in the case,” said a senior doctor showing solidarity with their protesting junior colleagues.