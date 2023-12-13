Legendary court jester Gopal Bhand for poll awareness

Recognising the rich history of Nadia and its royal court, the iconic 18th century court jester Gopal Bhand has been rekindled as the official poll mascot for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the district. Known for his sharp wit and wisdom Gopal Bhand once graced the court of King Krishna Chandra, ruling Nadia and its surrounding areas between 1710 and 1783.

Nadia district magistrate S Arun Prasad, addressing reporters, announced that Bhot Gopal (Gopal Bhand) has been refurbished and renewed to serve as the election mascot, carrying the message of the Election Commission of India for a free and fair election. Mr Prasad expressed confidence that the legendary jester, still celebrated for his wit and humour, would play a crucial role in raising voter awareness.

“The mascot of Nadia election is Bhot Gopal and it will carry the message from the Election Commission of India for the conduct of free and fair election,” said Mr Prasad. Gopal Bhand with his uncanny ability to find solutions to tricky situations, remains immensely popular not only in Nadia but throughout Bengal and beyond.

In the last Assembly polls, the district administration successfully campaigned using Gopal Bhand as its mascot and given his enduring popularity, the decision was made to reintroduce him for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Reflecting on the historical connection between Gopal Bhand and Nadia, the district administration emphasized the enduring pride the region holds for its native son.

Gopal Bhand was born at Ghurni in Krishnanagar, and even after three centuries, his popularity remains undiminished. Amrita Roy, who is known as Ranima of Nadia Raj, expressed her joy at the district administration’s decision. “Gopal Bhand is Nadia’s pride. He used to solve complex problems. It is good news,” she said