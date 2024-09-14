Left & ultra-left groups planning attack on protesting doctors: Kunal

The Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate has initiated a suo-motu case against unidentified individuals regarding an audio tape released by Trinamul Congress leader Kunal Ghosh.

Mr Ghosh alleged that the audio tape contains alarming conversations involving leftist and ultra-leftist individuals, who are reportedly plotting to attack junior doctors in an attempt to escalate the situation. Following this, the police have become more vigilant, increasing deployment and installing more CCTV cameras at the dhrana areas of junior doctors.

Even after three days, junior doctors continue their protest in front of Swasthya Bhavan. Several political party members have been seen visiting the protest site multiple times, but the protestors have not allowed any political leaders to join their demonstration. However, several left-leaning celebrities have been spotted there.

Advertisement

Kunal Ghosh, the member of the Trinamul Congress media committee, expressed concern that there is a conspiracy to attack the protesting doctors. On Friday, he posted on social media blaming the leftist and ultra-leftist groups and issued a warning. He also released an audio recording supporting his claims. In his post, Mr Ghosh shared part of the conversation, reportedly sourced from the leftists.

Ghosh posted this on the X handle, claiming that the leftist and ultra-leftist groups are plotting this “dangerous conspiracy” to embarrass the state government and the Trinamul Congress. He also mentioned that members of these groups have been seen frequenting the protest site. Therefore, he urged the police to stop the entry of “outsiders” at the protest location in front of Swasthya Bhawan.

The CPM leader, Sujan Chakraborty said police should inquire if the audio is genuine or manufactured. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said even Kunal Ghosh must be brought under investigation to reveal the actual truth regarding the audio tape and NIA investigation must be carried out.